Tirupati: Public urged to put an end to plastic usage

Tirupati: The people of the pilgrim city should support in containing harmful plastic, which has become a major health hazard.

Corporation Commissioner N Mourya on Wednesday held a meeting with the members of Chamber of Commerce and NGO representatives on containing plastic menace. She said single use plastic items and plastic covers of less than 120 microns was banned, but still they are being used. She urged the participants to create awareness on the ill effects of plastic to completely stop the banned plastic items.

She said that everyone should promote usage of jute or cloth bags as an alternate to beat plastic usage within three months. She also directed the corporation officials to prepare an action plan for the implementation of total ban on harmful plastic items.

Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, SE Syam Sundar, ME Thulasi Kumar, Gomati, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy RO Sethu Madhav were also present.