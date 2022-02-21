Tirupati: Rail passengers can now scan QR code to buy tickets

Tirupati: South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced QR code facility for rail passengers to purchase unreserved tickets through automatic ticket vending machines (ATVMs). This new facility is introduced in addition to the existing method of using smart cards with the help of Paytm and Freecharge payment gateways.

The move was aimed at increasing digital payments. In this, after entering the journey details, while making the payment of ticket fare, in addition to the existing options, passengers will get two new options, UPI through Paytm and UPI through Freecharge. For making payment through QR code, passengers have to select one of these two options. Later, passengers will get a QR code displayed on the ATVM screen. The same has to be scanned by the passenger for making payment. After successful payment, the required ticket will be generated.

ATVMs are helpful for rail users in purchasing unreserved tickets and platform tickets. Until now, passengers who wished to purchase tickets through these machines had to purchase smart cards mandatorily and needed to recharge the same as per the requirement. These smart cards can be recharged at general booking counters or through online mechanisms. The QR code facility will help the passengers who do not have smart cards. It was started at Tirupati station recently and some passengers are utilising the facility.