Tirupati: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal worships Lord Balaji

Tirumala: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal along with his spouse offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala temple on Sunday morning.

Finance Minister B Raendranath Reddy, Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy accompanied the Union Minister.

On his arrival, the Union Minister was accorded a grand reception by Additional Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy and temple priests escorted him to the sanctum sanctorum.

After darshan, the Union Minister was rendered Vedashirvachanam by Vedic pundits and was presented Srivari Thirtha prasadams and a laminated photo of Lord Venkateswara.

TUDA chairman and TTD Trust Board Ex-officio Member Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Temple Dy EO Harindranath and TTD officials were present.

Goyal later offered prayers to Goddess Padmavathi in Tiruchanoor.

On his arrival at the main entrance of the temple, he was accorded a warm welcome in a traditional manner by temple priests and officials led by Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi.

The Union Minister along with his family offered prayers to Goddess Padmavathi. Subsequently, he was offered prasadams.

Local BJP leaders including Shakti Kendras city in-charge Gundala Gopinath Reddy and others made a courtesy call on the Union Minister at the temple before his departure from here.