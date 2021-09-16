Tirupati: Regional libraries can't afford to buy newspapers

Tirupati: The four regional libraries in the State are grappling with severe financial crunch for the last two-and-a-half years. The library authorities were not able to procure new books and have even stopped buying newspapers and periodicals as the arrears to paper agencies have piled up heavily.

Tirupati, Guntur, Rajamahendravaram and Visakhapatnam have government regional libraries. Youth in their quest for knowledge to face various examinations rely mostly on libraries even in this modern era of electronic revolution as reading the books is always comfortable and it helps them to note down important points.

Apart from youth, senior citizens also visit libraries regularly to read newspapers and periodicals to know the current developments across the globe. But, plagued by financial difficulties, regional libraries were not in a position to acquire new books.

The situation has further worsened leading to stopping of buying newspapers and periodicals for the past four days. The library authorities are not able to state when they will be resumed. The situation had been going from bad to worse for past couple of years.

While the three regional libraries at Tirupati, Guntur and Rajamahendravaram are having their own buildings, Visakhapatnam library is located in a rented building for which the rent was pending for a long time. It was learnt that the staff at these libraries have to bear the maintenance expenditure on many occasions.

Even the staff was reportedly asked by the higher authorities to look for donors to donate for buying newspapers and periodicals which only indicates the pathetic financial situation in the department. A young graduate Sahitya, who is preparing for competitive examinations, said that he used to visit the library regularly along with a few other friends.

But, they have never seen any new books in the library in the recent past. Adding to this, now even newspapers are also not available with which he is very disappointed and feeling that there is no need to visit the library till the situation improves.

When asked for clarification by The Hans India, Director of Public Libraries in AP M R Prasanna Kumar admitted that there is a problem with regard to regional libraries. He said that funds are yet to be released for libraries. The matter was taken to the notice of the government and will try to resolve it soon.