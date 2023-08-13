Live
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- Varahi Yatra: Pawan to hold a public meeting at Gajuwaka today
- Spirituality and Empowerment: Encouraging Human Potential and Self-Realisation
- The Power of Preventive Care: Taking Charge of Your Health and Well-being’
- Social Consciousness: Why Do We Have Rituals?
- Delhi: Violent Clash Erupts in Northern Part Of The Capital As Police Raid Gambling Den
- Haryana Government Takes Action Against Gram Panchayats Restricting Muslim Entry, Showcause Notices Issued
- Andhra Pradesh: Search operation continues for Leopard at Tirumala
- Shocking Crime: Haryana Schoolgirl Abducted And Gang-Raped; Police Apprehend 3 Suspects
- NEEPCO, a 100% subsidiary of NTPC, has signed MoA with Govt of Arunachal Pradesh for development of 2620 MW hydro projects
Just In
Tirupati: Regional Science Centre holds poster painting competition ahead of I-Day
Regional Science Centre (RSC), Tirupati in association with Way Foundation, Tirupati celebrating Independence Day on August 15. As part of it, a poster painting competition on the theme: India: Vision 2047 was organised on Saturday for the school children.
Tirupati : Regional Science Centre (RSC), Tirupati in association with Way Foundation, Tirupati celebrating Independence Day on August 15. As part of it, a poster painting competition on the theme: India: Vision 2047 was organised on Saturday for the school children. It was held for two categories – ‘Little Ones’ for students of class 1-4 and ‘Juniors’ for students of class 5-7 on Saturday.
Over 420 students participated in the competitions from about 39 schools from Tirupati, Chittoor, Srikalahasti, Kadapa and Annamayya districts.
On Sunday, the competition will be held for the ‘Seniors’ category of class 8 to 10. Project Director of RSC K Srinivasa Nehru said that no prior registration is required and the painting has to be done only on the given theme. Prizes for the winners and participation certificates will be distributed on August 15.