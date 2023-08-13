Tirupati: Regional Science Centre holds poster painting competition ahead of I-Day

Tirupati : Regional Science Centre (RSC), Tirupati in association with Way Foundation, Tirupati celebrating Independence Day on August 15. As part of it, a poster painting competition on the theme: India: Vision 2047 was organised on Saturday for the school children. It was held for two categories – ‘Little Ones’ for students of class 1-4 and ‘Juniors’ for students of class 5-7 on Saturday.

Over 420 students participated in the competitions from about 39 schools from Tirupati, Chittoor, Srikalahasti, Kadapa and Annamayya districts. On Sunday, the competition will be held for the ‘Seniors’ category of class 8 to 10. Project Director of RSC K Srinivasa Nehru said that no prior registration is required and the painting has to be done only on the given theme. Prizes for the winners and participation certificates will be distributed on August 15.