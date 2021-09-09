Tirupati: Religious fervour marks Pavitramala Samarpana

Tirupati: As part of the three-day Pavitrotsavam at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta (YSR Kadapa district), temple priests conducted Pavitramala Samarpana (garlanding deities with sacred Pavitramala) on the second day of the fete on Wednesday.

Earlier the Utsava idols of Sri Sita Lakshmana sameta Sri Rama Chandra Murthy were brought to Yagashala for performing Bala Bhog, Chatusrarchanam, Pavitra Homams, Madhyanna Aradhana, Bari Harana and Sattumora rituals.

Later, Pavitra Mala Samarpana was performed to Dhruva murtis, Kauthukamurtis, Snapana murtis, Bali murtis, Viswaksena, Dwarapalakas,Garudalwar, Dhwaja Sthambham (temple flag post), Vimana (dome covering the sanctum sanctorum) and Anjaneya Swami in front of shrine.

This was followed by Pavitra Homas, Nivedana and Sattumora fete in the evening.The three day fete which begaa on Tuesday will conclude with Poornahuthi on Thursday.

Temple AEO Muralidhar, Superintendent Sri Venkatesh, KankanaBhattarSri Rajesh Swami were present.