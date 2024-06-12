Tirupati: RPF conducts anti-human trafficking drive

Tirupati: A joint operation was conducted against human trafficking by RPF sleuths in Purna – Tirupati express and Secunderabad – Tirupati express. Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTU) of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Tirupati and Renigunta along with members of child line etc., took part in the drive.

The teams focused mainly on general and sleeper coaches and interacted with passengers, verified their credentials, journey particulars and purpose of their journey duly verifying with Aadhaar cards besides interacting with children. However, no suspicious activities were found involving human trafficking.

During the conclusion of the operation, AHTU drive Inspector of RPF K Madhusudan also interacted with the passengers and explained about the protection mechanism available such as utilisation of tollfree numbers 100, 139 for grievances or any information about human trafficking.