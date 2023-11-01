Tirupati: Rs 75L donated to BIRRD Trust

Tirupati: Orchid Laminates Private Limited Company of Karnataka has donated Rs 70 lakh to BIRRD Trust of TTD.

The company representative, Bala Sudarshan Reddy, has presented the DD for the amount to TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy on Tuesday at TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati.

BIRRD Special Officer Dr Reddeppa Reddy was also present.

