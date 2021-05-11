Tirupati RUIA accident: Pawan Kalyan expresses shock, urges govt. to prevent such incidents

Eleven people died amid disruption of Oxygen supply to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati. The incident took place when the tanker from Chennai was delayed by five minutes. However, only the victims on the ventilator died while the rest of their condition remained stable.



Meanwhile, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan responded to the incident and opined that he was deeply saddened by the incident in which 11 people died. The tragic incident took place due to irregular supply of oxygen gas. He said patients at the Rua Hospital, a center for the medical needs of the people of Rayalaseema, were concerned about the lack of oxygen supply and medical infrastructure.



Despite saying that there is a severe shortage of oxygen across the state, the government does not care, Pawan alleged. He recalled that the patients at government hospitals in Kurnool and Hindupur also died due to lack of oxygen supply and accused that the government did not take any action.



Pawan Kalyan said that we are exercising restraint not to criticize at such a catastrophic time and demanded that the situation be rectified immediately. Jana sena chief Pawan Kalyan urged the government to take action not to repeat such tragic incidents elsewhere in the state.

