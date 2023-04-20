Tirupati: Sanskrit students' talent festival off to a colourful start at NSU

Tirupati: The four-day All India Sanskrit Students Talent festival was off to a colourful start at National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupation Wednesday. Before the formal beginning of the event, students from across the country have reached the indoor stadium in a procession from the Academic building.

Former minister of Rajasthan and president of the Daang Vikas Board Jawahar Singh Bedam presided over the inaugural function.

Speaking on the occasion, NSU Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy said the event was a great platform for talented Sanskrit students to display their talent at national-level.

Academic Dean Prof Sripada Bhat said that such festivals will help the students to understand the Sanskrit teaching methods in other universities and can interact with them who have come up from different cultures.

Addressing the gathering, BJP state in-charge Sunil Vinayak Deodhar opined that Sanskrit students were the bridge to the Indian culture. They should strive for propagating Sanskrit language and its greatness through modern media.

He recalled that Dr BR Ambedkar has proposed to make Sanskrit as the official language in the country.

NSU Procter Prof Satyanarayana Acharya, students' welfare dean Prof Radha Govinda Tripathi, Dr Kanapala Kumar, Dr Manoj Shinde, Prof Chakravarthy Ranganathan and others took part in the programme.

Later during the day, Shloka Antyakshari, Sanskrit songs and other competitions were held.