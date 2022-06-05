Tirupati: Signature campaign on environment protection held

Tirupati: Science City of AP, AP state council of Science Technology (APCOST), All India Radio-Tirupati, and AP National green corps, Chittoor district have jointly organised world environment day programme in Tirupati on Saturday.

The programme was organised by district coordinator of APCOST P Neelakanta has coordinated the programme. A signature campaign on protecting the environment was also held.

Speaking on the occasion, AIR Tirupati station director Bala Subrahmanyam said that it is everyone's responsibility to protect the earth which is a part of the universe. AIR programme officer Indira said that everyone in each family should have awareness on the environment which can make greenery on the earth.

Neelakanta said that for the past 50 years environment day was being observed to protect the earth which underlines the importance of becoming environmentally friendly. Teachers and parents should educate the children on protecting the environment. National green corps members Harisankar Venkateswar Raju, Dorathy, Sirisha, Gurrappa, Anand, students, writers and others participated.