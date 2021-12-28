Tirupati: Sky balloon of kabaddi tourney unveiled

Tirupati: As part of the campaign drive for the national Kabaddi tourney to be held from January 5-9 in Tirupati, City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha and Mayor Dr R Sirisha unveiled the sky balloon at the corporation office premises on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the members of various organising committees should work with more responsibility and coordination.

He told them that no guest should face any kind of inconvenience and they all should be treated with patience for which dedication and time sense are important. Every care has to be taken in providing food and accommodation. The hospitality should be remembered for a long time and keep up the good name of the city.

Mayor Dr Sirisha said the services should cherish the name of Tirupati. Commissioner Girisha said they have appointed 19 committees for the successful conduct of the tournament. All the members of those committees should know their duties well and get ready. Reception committee members should know the arrival details of the players well in advance and take care of them as soon as they enter the city. The corporators and officials should work in coordination.

Meanwhile, the sanitary staff have donated Rs 50,000 for the tournament and handed over the amount to Commissioner Girisha through the MLA and Mayor. Later in the evening, MLA, Commissioner, Mayor, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana and others visited Indira Maidanam to oversee the ongoing arrangements. Various arrangements are going on in full swing in the city.

On Sunday evening, MCT officials organised cultural programmes at Prakasam park as part of the campaign drive. A new video on the tournament was also launched by the MLA, Commissioner, Mayor and others. They played Kabaddi with corporators for some time. MLA Bhumana said that outside games will help get physical strength and parents should encourage their wards for such games instead of video games which are harmful.