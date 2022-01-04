Tirupati: Spectacular fireworks display marks launch of mega sporting event

Tirupati: To mark the inauguration of national kabaddi tournament, a spectacularfireworksdisplay was organised at Indira Maidanam adjacent to TUDA office here on Tuesday evening.

This is the first time the temple city was hosting the national kabaddi tournament. The spectacular display of fireworks left the people who gathered near the venue spellbound.

The bursting of a wide variety of crackers lasted more than an hour. Players from 22 States along with their coaches are taking part in the mega tournament.

The Indira Maidan, the venue for the five-day sports event was decked up and provided a festive look. Hoardings were set up welcoming the teams on the entire stretch of TUDA Road up to Srinivasam. The hoardings were seen on the highway right from the airport to the city. Main roads leading to the venue were illuminated tastefully.

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha, Deputy Mayors Abhinay Reddy, Mudra Narayana and corporators of 48 divisions witnessed the fireworks display.

The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) and Tirupati Smart City Corporation (TSCC) made elaborate arrangements for the prestigious tournament.