Tirupati: Sundar Rao new Task Force SP

Tirupati : Meda Sundar Rao took charge as Task Force Superintendent of Police (SP) at its office in Kapila Theertham on Monday.

DSP Muralidhar, who was in-charge for Task Force, has officially handed over the responsibilities to Sundar Rao.

Earlier, Sundar Rao worked as principal of Ongole Police Training College (PTC) and worked as Intelligence Security Wing SP.

Speaking to media, SP Sundar Rao said he will do his best as Red Sander Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) SP to check the smuggling of the red sanders.