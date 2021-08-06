Tirupati: SV Zoo park celebrates Vana Mahotsavam

Tirupati: The SV Zoo park authorities on Thursday conducted a saplings plantation drive on the occasion of 72nd Vana Mahotsavam.

YSRCP youth leader Chevireddy Mohith Reddy and Chief Conservator of Forest (wildlife management) S Saravanan participated as chief guests and planted saplings in the zoo park.

Speaking on the occasion, CCF Saravanan stressed the importance of planting saplings and their protection. He said Vana Mahotsavam was a week-long drive and conducted to create awareness on planting saplings.

India has taken a target of creating additional 2 billion carbon sequestration by 2030 with a slogan 'Save the Tree-Save the Earth- We are the guardians of nature's birth,' he added.

Explaining the importance of Vana Mahotsavam in India, KM Munshi, the then Union Minister for Agriculture and Food, started this week-long festival in 1950 to create awareness among masses for forest conservation and planting saplings.

Reminding Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy's recent efforts by freely distributing 10 lakh fruit and flower saplings to all families in the constituency, Chevireddy Mohith Reddy exhorted all to plant saplings on their premises to save our lives. Zoo park Curator M Hima Sailaja and ACF Dhanraj were represent.