Tirupati: SVIMS offers cashless treatment facility

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) has now introduced the cashless treatment facility for the patients. The institute has been providing super speciality facilities at affordable prices for the poor. As it has many specialties, patients from across the State also come to the Institute to get treatment for various diseases.

SVIMS has been doing pioneering service under Dr YSR Aarogyasri and became the first choice of many patients to get treatment under this scheme. It has also been providing cashless treatment under employees' health scheme, to TTD employees, ESI beneficiaries and some other government sector staff.

Those patients who are not eligible for either EHS scheme or Aarogyasri need to get treatment on payment only. However, with the initiative of TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma took steps to bring in the cashless treatment facility for all patients who have various health insurance cards. It will reduce financial burden and be useful during unplanned or emergency situations.

After the process was started in August 2021, the Institute has been gradually increasing the number of insurance companies to provide the facility. So far, SVIMS has tied up with 10 mega health insurance companies to facilitate cashless medicare to the card holders. The Director Dr B Vengamma said that many such MoUs with other companies are under pipeline.

As of now, the those having insurance cards of IFFCO-Tokio general insurance, Heritage health insurance, Reliance General Insurance, Bajaj Allianz general insurance, Family health plan insurance, Medi Assist insurance, Good health insurance, Future general India insurance, MD India health insurance and Safeway Insurance can avail cashless treatment at SVIMS. For further details patients can contact the health insurance wing on phone no. 0877-2287777, Extn. 2488 or through Email id: [email protected]