Tirupati: Swachh Bharat Mission JS lauds better waste management

Tirupati: Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) joint secretary Rupa Mishra along with Corporation Commissioner D Harita and corporation officials on Saturday visited the waste management complex at Thukivakam village near the city. She made an hour-long study of the centre including dry waste recovery plant manure manufacturing from wet waste unit and also bio methane gas plant.



Corporation Commissioner D Haritha explained the waste collection including household waste, hotels, shops, hospitals, which will be brought by autos to the waste transfer centres set up in various places in the city and from there they will be shipped by heavy capsules to Thukivakam waste management centre. The waste also segregated into wet to dry and other materials she explained. The Commissioner also explained CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) production from the methane gas plant. SBM Joint Secretary Rupa Mishra lauded the corporation’s efforts for effective management of various categories of waste management and also making use of the waste productively. In the same breath she wanted the corporation for further improvement of handling of the waste generated from the city to make it a model for other civil bodies.

Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, SE Mohan, ME Chandrashekhar, DE Vijay Kumar and veterinary officer Nagendra were present.