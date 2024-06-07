  • Menu
Tirupati to be developed on all fronts: Arani

Tirupati city MLA Arani Srinivasulu along with his family members at Tirumala on Thursday
Tirupati city MLA Arani Srinivasulu along with his family members at Tirumala on Thursday

Tirupati: Newly elected Tirupati Jana Sena MLA Arani Srinivasulu said that his life is dedicated to Tirupati people and their success is his...

Tirupati: Newly elected Tirupati Jana Sena MLA Arani Srinivasulu said that his life is dedicated to Tirupati people and their success is his victory.

He thanked the denizens, women, youth, teachers, employees, labourers, businessmen and others for voting him to become MLA. He owed his victory to Lord Venkateswara and the blessings of Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu Naidu and Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Thursday, Srinivasulu said that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has special affection towards

Tirupati constituency and he will cooperate completely to develop the city on all

fronts. He said that he will take the suggestions of the elite in the city in developing the pilgrim city.

Saying that the people of Tirupati faced several problems during the last five years, he said that law will take its own course on the irregularities that took place in the city. Along with family member, the MLA had darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Thursday.

