Tirupati to become sports hub with the allotment of 30 acres

Tirupati: Minister for Transport, Youth and Sports Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy said the State is witnessing a new dawn in sports, crediting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision and reforms for putting athletes on the path to success. He was speaking at the inauguration of the State-Level Amaravati Championship 2025 in Tirupati on Sunday, organised as part of National Sports Day celebrations by Sports Authority of AP (SAAP). The event was jointly launched by District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, SAAP MD Girisha, and Chairman A Ravi Naidu.

“Sports once faced dark days, but good times have returned. Many decisions taken during the Chief Minister’s earlier terms laid the foundation for today’s achievements. From grassroots to international platforms, our athletes are excelling because of those visionary initiatives,” the Minister said.

He announced that 30 acres have been allocated in Tirupati for sports promotion, with the city expected to develop into a sports hub. An academy with international standards and a stadium will also come up in Amaravati. The Minister highlighted the new state sports policy, which has reserved 450 posts for sportspersons in the recruitment of 16,000 teachers. “Every village will soon have a playground, and the government is committed to strengthening sports infrastructure and opportunities,” he added. Winners of the championship will receive their prizes from the Chief Minister at the National Sports Day event in Visakhapatnam on August 29.

District Collector Dr Venkateswar said it was a matter of pride that Tirupati is now hosting district, zonal, and state-level events. In this 3-day event, 10 sports including archery, weightlifting, boxing, athletics, volleyball, basketball, hockey, kabaddi, kho-kho, and shuttle badminton will be held. He said the championship would spotlight rural talent and open avenues for national participation, while assuring athletes of proper accommodation and facilities.

SAAP MD PS Girisha said 1,300 players from across the state are competing, with prize money being awarded for the first time. He stressed that the Amaravati Championship would be held annually in memory of hockey legend Dhyan Chand. SAAP Chairman A Ravi Naidu added that the Chief Minister is determined to turn Andhra Pradesh into ‘Kreedandhra Pradesh,’ noting that government funding has enabled the event’s grand scale.

Film hero Nara Rohit urged players to seize the opportunities created by the government and extended best wishes. TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy and corporation chairmen also congratulated athletes, emphasising both physical and mental strength in sports.