Tirupati: TTD opens Link Road for devotees

Tirupati: Much to the relief of the pilgrims visiting Tirumala, the Link Road, which is linking the first and second ghat road through Mokalimitta footpath point, was thrown open on Saturday morning. Elaborate exercise of through inspection of route by TTD engineering officials, senior officials including Additional Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy and also IIT experts from New Delhi, ascertaining that there is no threat of displacement of rocks or boulders and vehicles can safely pass through the one km long Link road, preceded the opening of the Link Road allowing the vehicles from 4 in the early morning on Saturday.

The opening of Link Road facility reduces the waiting and travel time gap by almost 75 per cent, according to Additional EO Dharma Reddy.

He said the IIT experts interacted with the TTD Chairman on the restoration works on Ghat road which he said will take at least a month and informed that a leading engineering Company Afcon selected for executing the works, was directed to submit a design within 20

days. Another expert's team also surveyed the ghat road including the places witnessed landslides displacing the boulders and rocks falling on the road damaging it and suggested anchoring, trimming etc. for strengthening the rock deposits within 25 days.

Meanwhile, TTD Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy on Saturday inspected the Up ghat road where landslides occurred severely damaging the road forcing TTD to close it on December 1. TTD Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao explained the EO about the mishap and the ongoing restoration works. Speaking on the occasion, the EO observed that Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy saved all his devotees and felt that the mishap was a caution by none other than the God to alert on the measures to be taken to avert such incidents in future.

"A huge boulder fallen near Bhashyakarla Sannidhi at the Up Ghat road in the early hours on December 1 due to recent heavy rains, severely damaged the ghat road at four different points. Srivaru has once again proved His presence in protecting devotees," he said pointing

that there were vehicles coming up on the ghat road when the incident occurred in which no one hurt.

Adding further he said, "We have already invited IIT experts from New Delhi and now, another institution, Amrita Viswa Vidyapeetham, Kollam, Kerala which is doing a project under the World Centre of Excellence

on Landslide Risk Reduction will also reach Tirupati today. They will inspect the risk areas in Ghat roads both physically as well with the help of drones and study every square meter to suggest ways and means to arrest landslides on ghat road making it safe for pilgrims.''

After their study report, we will see how best we can avert such incidents in future by enhancing binding the soil by growing more greenery in ghat roads, carrying out civil works using advanced technology, Geo engineering techniques etc. The Kerala institute has also informed us about providing Early Warning System preparing us to prevent such incidents in future, EO said.

The EO said, "The TTD engineering staff also requires training on how to avert such incidents. They will be trained up in the Himalayan studies, Kerala, regions in Western ghats and also in countries which are prone to such incidents, the technology they use to prevent

landslides and also to improve our in-house knowledge and exposure in this area."

The Up Ghat road will be brought into utility only when it is completely restored keeping in view the safety aspects of pilgrims. Till that time, the link road will be under operation. The EO said Papavinasanam and Akasa Ganga which were closed due to heavy rains on the hills, will be opened up for pilgrims in a few days.