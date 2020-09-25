TTD to donate cows to temples

Tirupati: As part of promoting Sanathana Dharma, the TTD decided to donate cows to temples and Hindu religious institutions. A decision to this effect was taken in the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) Executive meeting held in Tirumala on Thursday. TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and Anil Kumar Singhal said to begin with 28 temples in AP, Telangana and Karnataka will be selected for cow donation taken up on pilot basis and later expanded to cover more temples and Mutts and Vedapatasalas.



The temples which received donation have to take the responsibility of cow care, they said adding that a display board also should be put up by the temples on TTD donation of the cow.

The pilot project will be jointly implemented by TTD HDPP and SV Gosamrakshanasala which will take up the implementation of the donation of cows 13 to AP one temple in each district, 10 temples to Telangana where one cow each to the ten old districts and five temples in Karnataka. HDPP secretary Rajagopalan S V Gosamrakshanadala director Haranatha Reddy and others attended.