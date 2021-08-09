Tirupati: TTD to organise Hindu festivals at select temples in AP, Telangana

Tirupati: As part of 'Managudi' programme, TTD will conduct Varalakshmi Vrutham, Sravana Pournima and Krishnashtami on August 20, 22 and 30 respectively in select temples in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

As directed by TTD Executive Officer, all the projects functioning under TTD like HDPP, Annamacharya Project, Dasa Sahitya Project will be involved in the conduct of the Hindu festivals to be held in select temples in the two states.

Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) secretary Dr Rajagopalan said that TTD was preparing to conduct the festival, duly following Covid safety norms, at least in one temple in each mandal, numbering about 1,000 temples in the two Telugu states for the propagation of Sanathana Hindu Dharma.

The priests will conduct Varalakshmi Vrutham in the temples as per Sastras on August 20, he said adding that Bhajans will be organised in the shrines on August 21.

On August 22, devotional music and discourses by eminent preachers will be held to mark Srvana Pournima.