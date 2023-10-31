Tirupati: TUDA lodges complaint against trespassers

Tirupati: Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) officials filed a complaint at Tirupati rural police station after some unidentified persons trespassed into the TUDA venture under Vedanthapuram panchayat, with an intention to illegally occupy plots in the venture.



Speaking to the media here on Monday, TUDA vice-chairman S Harikrishna said some unidentified persons on Sunday trespassed into the venture at Vedanthapuram village and left after the field staff on duty objected to them and reported the incident to higher officials.

The police were requested to identify the trespassers for taking action against them, TUDA Vice-Chancellor said, informing that security was beefed up to prevent any trespassing and protect the TUDA lands in the village.

Urging those owning plots in the venture not to get worried over the incident, he assured them of every measure to protect their sites they purchased from TUDA.

In this connection, he said TUDA with the approval of the government acquired lands to an extent of 25.22 acres from the farmers in

Vedanthapuram village near Tirupati duly following the required procedures and paying the compensation towards the land cost in 1992 and later developed a venture for selling house plots.

Some farmers approached the High Court in 2007 against the land acquisition which was set aside while a special leave petition filed by the son of a farmer against TUDA in the Supreme Court was also rejected a few months back upholding TUDA acquiring the land for developing a venture for selling house plots to promote housing, he explained.

Making it clear that TUDA strictly adhered to the rules in developing the venture for house plots, he said some vested interests were intentionally trying to create confusion on the TUDA venture with an eye on the house plots and urged the people not be carried away by

their tactics.