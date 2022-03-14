Tirupati: Update skills to achieve better results

Tirupati: APSPDCL Director (Finance) VN Babu called upon the employees to update skills to achieve better results. Inaugurating the three-day training classes on 'Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) - AMI's role in reducing Aggregate Technical and Commercial losses' at the National Power Training Institute for the employees at the APSPDCL's corporate office on Monday, Babu said the Centre was bringing in several reforms through the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and added that with the support of the government, APSPDCL would go ahead with the aim of reducing the Aggregate Technical & Commercial losses to the levels of 12-15 per cent by 2024-25 and Average Cost of Supply (ACS) – Average Revenue Realised (ARR) gap is zero.

Chief General Manager (HRD) S H Rashid said the company launched training classes to create awareness among employees about smart meters that are part of the power distribution system.