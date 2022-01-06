Tirupati: Urban SP & TTD CVSO inspect arrangements for issue of tokens

Tirupati: Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu along with TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Gopinath Jetti on Wednesday inspected the arrangements being made in the city for issuance of tokens to locals for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam in Tirumala temple on the occasion of the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi.

TTD has decided to issue 5,000 tokens daily for 10 days from January 13 to 22 for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan. The tokens will be issued at the special counters set up in six places including Ramachandra Pushkarini (Behind West Police Station), Mahatma Gandhi Municipal High School in Bairagipatteda, ZP High School in Seshadri Nagar, MR Palli, two centres in Satyanarayanapuram including government school and a private school and Indira Maidanam (TUDA).

The two senior officers along with other police officers inspected the arrangements being made including queue lines and other facilities at the six centres. They said expecting huge rush for availing the tokens for the rare Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam and also keeping in view the surging Omicron and Covid cases in the city, elaborate arrangements are made at the six centres.

The public on their part must and should follow Covid guidelines including wearing masks and maintaining physical distance to ensure safety. The officials at the token issuing centres also should see the people come with sanitizers, Urban SP said seeking the police take adequate measures to avoid jostling in the queue lines and focus on the people following Covid safety norms.

DSP Muralikrishna (Tirupati East), Narasappa (West), CIs Siva Prasad Reddy and Devendrudu were present.