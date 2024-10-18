Tirupati: Valmiki Jayanti celebrated

Live
Tirupati: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti was observed at the district police office and municipal corporation office here on Thursday.
District SP L Subba Rayudu garlanded the portrait of Maharshi Valmiki and paid tributes. He said Valmiki’s life is an inspiring story of transformation of a ruthless hunter into a great sage and the writer of epic Ramayana.
In the corporation office, Mayor Dr R Sirisha and the Commissioner paid floral tributes to the portrait of Maharishi Valmiki. They said Valmiki’s Ramayana is the guiding force for all.
BJP leader Gundala Gopinath Reddy and others garlanded Valmiki’s statue at SVIMS hospital circle. They recalled the great work of Valmiki in providing Ramayana Maha Kavya for mankind.
