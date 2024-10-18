  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: Valmiki Jayanti celebrated

Tirupati: Valmiki Jayanti celebrated
x
Highlights

Tirupati: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti was observed at the district police office and municipal corporation office here on Thursday.District SP L Subba...

Tirupati: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti was observed at the district police office and municipal corporation office here on Thursday.

District SP L Subba Rayudu garlanded the portrait of Maharshi Valmiki and paid tributes. He said Valmiki’s life is an inspiring story of transformation of a ruthless hunter into a great sage and the writer of epic Ramayana.

In the corporation office, Mayor Dr R Sirisha and the Commissioner paid floral tributes to the portrait of Maharishi Valmiki. They said Valmiki’s Ramayana is the guiding force for all.

BJP leader Gundala Gopinath Reddy and others garlanded Valmiki’s statue at SVIMS hospital circle. They recalled the great work of Valmiki in providing Ramayana Maha Kavya for mankind.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick