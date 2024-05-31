Tirupati: Views on compounding of offences sought at Sri City

Sri City: Seeking views and suggestions from industrial units on introduction of Compounding of Offences under Section 106B of AP Factories Act, D Chandrasekhara Varma, Director of Factories, had an interactive meeting with senior Human Resource managers of industrial units of Sri City and other industries in the region on Thursday.

V Ramakrishna Reddy, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories, Chittoor, was also present.

Addressing the delegates, Varma highlighted that introduction of compounding of offences, when committed for the first time, under Section 106B of the Andhra Pradesh Factories Act and Rules in 2016, as opposed to prosecution, signifies a major change in how workplace safety regulations are enforced.

This change mirrors similar provisions adopted by other Indian states. He invited discussion on the implications of this amendment, focusing on its benefits, drawbacks, and potential impact on worker safety.

Chandrasekhara Varma said the amendments aim to simplify and streamline the process for handling certain offences.

Compounding allows offences to be settled by paying a fine instead of undergoing prosecution, which can benefit all stakeholders. For a comprehensive understanding of the amendments, he mentioned that the meeting was organised to gather views and suggestions from all stakeholders for drafting state rules that would facilitate compliance for employers.

Appreciating the proactive approach of the government, Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director, Sri City, said, “We are confident that these reforms that aim to simplify and streamline labor laws will lead to a new era of development striking a good balance between keeping workers safe and helping businesses run smoothly.”