  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: Woman thief held

Tirupati: Woman thief held
x
Highlights

Booty worth RS 12 lakh recovered

Tirupati: Tirupati crime police on Thursday arrested a woman thief, Saake Swaroopa Rani (30), and recovered gold ornaments weighing 180 grams and worth Rs 12 lakh from her.

CCS Additional SP Nagabhushanam Rao said S Swaroopa Rani moves in the bus stand posing as a passenger and also travels in buses to steal bags of other passengers.

Following complaints on a series of thefts, a special team comprising CCS DSP Syam Sundaram, CI Chinna Peddaiah, Siva Kumar Reddy, Prakash Kumar and SI Subhan Naik was set up to investigate. The team kept a watch on old convicts, which led to the arrest of Swaroopa Rani. She is a resident of Navodaya Colony in Anantapur, presently living in Aswaraopet of Khammam district, Telangana.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick