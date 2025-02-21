Live
- US team explores natural farming innovations in Eluru
- Wakf Board will protect Wakf lands: Farooq
- Labour minister warns against negligence in ESI hospitals
- Collector facilitates installation of transformer
- Plunging prices distress tomato farmers
- HC denies anticipatory bail to Vamsi
- ACB nabs agri officer
- Elaborate arrangements in place for Group-2 exams
- Ongole: Gurukul student suffers burns
- BJP confident of winning 3 MLC seats: Kishan Reddy
Tirupati: Woman thief held
Booty worth RS 12 lakh recovered
Tirupati: Tirupati crime police on Thursday arrested a woman thief, Saake Swaroopa Rani (30), and recovered gold ornaments weighing 180 grams and worth Rs 12 lakh from her.
CCS Additional SP Nagabhushanam Rao said S Swaroopa Rani moves in the bus stand posing as a passenger and also travels in buses to steal bags of other passengers.
Following complaints on a series of thefts, a special team comprising CCS DSP Syam Sundaram, CI Chinna Peddaiah, Siva Kumar Reddy, Prakash Kumar and SI Subhan Naik was set up to investigate. The team kept a watch on old convicts, which led to the arrest of Swaroopa Rani. She is a resident of Navodaya Colony in Anantapur, presently living in Aswaraopet of Khammam district, Telangana.
