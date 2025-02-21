Tirupati: Woman thief held

Tirupati: Tirupati crime police on Thursday arrested a woman thief, Saake Swaroopa Rani (30), and recovered gold ornaments weighing 180 grams and worth Rs 12 lakh from her.

CCS Additional SP Nagabhushanam Rao said S Swaroopa Rani moves in the bus stand posing as a passenger and also travels in buses to steal bags of other passengers.

Following complaints on a series of thefts, a special team comprising CCS DSP Syam Sundaram, CI Chinna Peddaiah, Siva Kumar Reddy, Prakash Kumar and SI Subhan Naik was set up to investigate. The team kept a watch on old convicts, which led to the arrest of Swaroopa Rani. She is a resident of Navodaya Colony in Anantapur, presently living in Aswaraopet of Khammam district, Telangana.