Tirupati: Yoga free coaching for city residents starts in Municipal Park

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati started to train city residents in yoga at free of cost, for this MCT is taking help of Chittoor District Yoga Association. In view of COVID-19 cases tally rapidly increasing in the city, Commissioner PS Girisha decided to provide free yoga coaching to improve immunity personally by practising yoga every day.

In this regard Sunday morning a yoga coaching session was started in Municipal Park with the support of MCT Commissioner and other officials. Commissioner Girisha himself practiced yoga asanas in the training session along with city residents.

For yoga free training MCT has allotted its open air auditorium in Prakasam park and engaged District Yoga Association President Srinivasula Naidu to train the city residents in various basic asanas.

In the inaugural session more than 150 city residents have participated in the Yoga training and learned KapaliBhati, Pranayam, Chakrasana, Thadasanam, Nadi Suddi etc.

In this connection, Commissioner PS Girisha said that in view of the corona virus spreading in the city, to prevent it and educate the people over health awareness corporation has started this free yoga training for city residents. He appealed to use this opportunity to learn yoga systematically by trainers supervision. During park opening timings in the morning this yoga free training session will be continued everyday, Commissioner told.

In the inauguration programme Additional Commissioner Haritha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouliswar Reddy, SE B Chandrashekar were present.