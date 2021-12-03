Tirupati: YS Jagan assures employees on announcement of PRC soon

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy clarified the PRC announcement awaited by the employees in the state. He assured that the PRC would be announced in the next 10 days. The employees union leaders met CM Jagan, who is touring Tirupati as part of a tour of flood-affected areas.



They explained their problems to the Chief Minister. Responding to this, Jagan said that the PRC process has been completed. He clarified that it will be announced in another 10 days.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has called the employees unions from the government. An invitation was extended to attend the Joint Staff Council meeting this afternoon. The meeting is expected to discuss employee issues, including the PRC.

On the other hand, the unions have already issued strike notices to chief secretary Sameer Sharma. It is interesting to see what the government would decide at the meeting in the context of employees preparing for the strike from the 7th of this month.