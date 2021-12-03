  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: YS Jagan assures employees on announcement of PRC soon

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
x

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy clarified the PRC announcement awaited by the employees in the state. He assured that the PRC would be announced in the next 10 days.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy clarified the PRC announcement awaited by the employees in the state. He assured that the PRC would be announced in the next 10 days. The employees union leaders met CM Jagan, who is touring Tirupati as part of a tour of flood-affected areas.

They explained their problems to the Chief Minister. Responding to this, Jagan said that the PRC process has been completed. He clarified that it will be announced in another 10 days.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has called the employees unions from the government. An invitation was extended to attend the Joint Staff Council meeting this afternoon. The meeting is expected to discuss employee issues, including the PRC.

On the other hand, the unions have already issued strike notices to chief secretary Sameer Sharma. It is interesting to see what the government would decide at the meeting in the context of employees preparing for the strike from the 7th of this month.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X