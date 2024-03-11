  • Menu
Trisula Snanam held at Srikapileswara temple

Tirupati: On the last day of Sri Kapileswara Swamy Brahmotsavam in Tirupati, Trisula Snanam was performed on Sunday morning. Earlier, Sri Nataraja...

Tirupati: On the last day of Sri Kapileswara Swamy Brahmotsavam in Tirupati, Trisula Snanam was performed on Sunday morning. Earlier, Sri Nataraja Swamy was taken out on a procession on Suryaprabha Vahanam in the city. After that priests performed Trisula Sanam and Purnahuti, Kalashodhvasam and Kalasabhishekam were also performed. Temple Deputy EO Devendra Babu, AEO Subbaraju, Superintendent Bhupathi, Temple Inspectors Ravikumar, Balakrishna and devotees participated in this programme.

