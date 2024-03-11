Live
- BJP has hatched a conspiracy to change the Constitution: Siddaramaiah
- 'Birthday Balika' Shreya Ghoshal shares happy selfie from Bali vacation
- Varanasi Police Commissioner transferred
- Denied LS ticket, Churu MP Rahul Kaswan quits BJP & joins Congress ahead of polls
- PM Modi inaugurates Haryana stretch of Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram
- Another jolt for Congress in MP as two more MLAs join BJP soon after quitting grand old party
- Commonwealth nations celebrate 75-year milestone
- Stokes aggressive leadership faltered at a crucial time in Ranchi: Ian Chappell
- Bullets fly as two groups clash following road rage in Delhi
- Women opting for freelancing jobs in India doubled over the past year: Report
Trisula Snanam held at Srikapileswara temple
Tirupati: On the last day of Sri Kapileswara Swamy Brahmotsavam in Tirupati, Trisula Snanam was performed on Sunday morning. Earlier, Sri Nataraja Swamy was taken out on a procession on Suryaprabha Vahanam in the city. After that priests performed Trisula Sanam and Purnahuti, Kalashodhvasam and Kalasabhishekam were also performed. Temple Deputy EO Devendra Babu, AEO Subbaraju, Superintendent Bhupathi, Temple Inspectors Ravikumar, Balakrishna and devotees participated in this programme.
