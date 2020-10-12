TTD announces Brahmotsavam gifts to employees, EO Jawahar Reddy signs the file

IAS officer KS Jawahar Reddy, who recently took charge as the Executive Officer (EO) of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board has signed the first file on Monday. He was the first official to sign a cash gift file for TTD employees during the upcoming annual Navaratri Brahmotsavams. Jawahar Reddy commented on the occasion that he was happy to sign the file Brahmotsavam gift.

TTD will pay Rs 21 crore to TTD employees as a Brahmotsavam. gift with Rs 14,000 for permanent employees and Rs 6,850 for contract employees. Information that TTD will distribute cash as a Brahmotsavam gift to TTD employees as well as employees of its affiliates. Meanwhile, TTD management is concerned over the holding of the annual Brahmotsavams of Srivari. It is known that the TTD has announced that Navratri Brahmotsavams would be held outside Ananda Nilayam and Srivari vehicle services would continue on the streets of Tirumala.

However, the TTD board has been reconsidering the management of Brahmotsavams as the number of coronavirus positive cases in the AP is on the rise. Many people are of the opinion that Navaratri Brahmotsavam should be held at the Swamivari Temple in the same way as the Salakatla Brahmotsavam held in September. In this context, the TTD board members and officials who will meet on Monday will take a final decision on the Navaratri Brahmotsavams.