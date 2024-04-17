TTD Announces Release Dates for Various Quotas of darshan at Tirumala for July

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the release dates for various quotas of Tirumala Srivari Arjita Seva tickets for the month of July. The online registration for the electronic dip of these service tickets will open on 18th of this month at 10 am and will close at 10 am on 20th of this month. Following this, tickets will be issued through a LuckyDip at 12 noon on the same day. Those who are selected in the dip will have to pay the money and finalize their tickets.

Additionally, the quotas for Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Sahasradipalankara Seva tickets will be released online on 22nd of this month at 10 am. The quotas for virtual services and their darshan slots will also be released on the same day at 3 pm. The Angapradakshinam token quota will be released on 23rd of this month at 10 am, followed by the Srivani Trust ticket quota at 11 am. The Free special darshan tokens quota for old age, disabled, and chronically ill persons to visit Tirumala Srivara will be released online at 3 pm on the same day.

Furthermore, the special entrance darshan ticket quota will be released online on 24th of this month at 10 am, room quotas at Tirumala and Tirupati will be released at 3 pm, Srivari Seva quota at 11 am on 27th of this month, Navanitha Seva quota at 12 noon, and Parakamani Seva quota at 1 pm.

Devotees are advised to take note of these release dates and timings to ensure they have the opportunity to participate in the various Seva and darshan options available at Tirumala Srivari.