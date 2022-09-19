TTD cautions devotees against fake advertisements on Annadanam

Tirumala: TTD has cautioned devotees against fake advertisements from private organisations seeking donations for Annadanam during Srivari Brahmotsavams in Tirumala. In a statement on Sunday, TTD said a private organisation named Anant Govinda Dasa Trust of Secunderabad has sought donations from devotees for the purpose of Annadana at Tirumala during the ensuing Srivari Brahmotsavams. The trust has also opened a bank account number for this purpose.

TTD categorically stated that it has no connection with the above Trust and devotees should not trust in the claims made by any such organisations and individuals. TTD also warned that it will take legal action against such persons and institutions which raise donations unauthorisedly.