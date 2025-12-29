Security forces neutralise 10-kg IED planted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

In yet another blow to Maoist activities in the Bastar region, a joint team comprising the District Reserve Guard from Bijapur, personnel from Gangaloor Police Station, and the Bomb Disposal Squad successfully detected and neutralised a powerful 10-kilogram improvised explosive device planted by Maoists during a search operation in the Munga-Peddakorma area on Monday.

The operation was launched early morning as part of ongoing anti-Naxal initiatives to secure vulnerable routes and villages in the dense forests of Bijapur district, one of the worst-affected areas in the state's long-running battle against Left-Wing Extremism.

While conducting routine demining and area sanitisation along a footpath near the Munga road, the alert team spotted the pressure-activated IED buried strategically to target passing security patrols or civilian vehicles. Following established safety protocols, the Bomb Disposal Squad from Bijapur promptly diffused and neutralised the explosive on the spot, preventing what could have been a devastating attack resulting in significant casualties.

The device, weighing 10 kilograms, was capable of causing extensive damage and underscored the persistent threat posed by Maoists who continue to rely on such tactics to disrupt development and intimidate local populations.

Officials commended the vigilance, rapid response, and coordinated efforts of the joint team, stating that the timely discovery thwarted the insurgents' malicious intent to derail peace-building measures in the region. Such IEDs are often planted along key paths used by security forces during road construction projects or village outreach programmes aimed at winning hearts and minds.

The operation reflects the heightened momentum in anti-Maoist campaigns across Chhattisgarh, with frequent recoveries of explosives and caches in recent weeks. Forward operating camps and intensified patrolling have enabled forces to dominate core areas previously under insurgent influence, facilitating infrastructure growth and encouraging tribal communities to reject violence.

Search operations and area domination exercises are continuing in the Munga-Peddakorma vicinity to locate any additional traps or hideouts. Authorities believe these proactive measures will further weaken Maoist logistics and morale, paving the way for sustained peace and accelerated development in one of India's most challenging internal security zones.

This incident follows similar successes on Sunday in nearby Kandlaparti, where forces neutralised another IED and seized a dump of materials, highlighting the relentless pressure on remaining Maoist cadres operating in small groups amid dwindling support.