TTD Chairman asks officials to complete tender process

Tirupati: TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Thursday inspected the site chosen by TTD for construction of the Children super specialty hospital in the government Ruia hospital complex. Reddy along with TTD engineering officials saw the land development work going on in fullswing and directed the officials to complete the tender process at the earliest for taking up the building construction.

The TTD identified the six-and-a-half-acre land in the hospital complex for the children hospital building which was estimated to cost Rs 240 crore. TTD chairman suggested the officials to provide a second entry gate from the Zoo park bypass road and also a service road from Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan school road to reach the hospital. Later speaking to media, Subba Reddy said the TTD board had already resolved to construct the hospital at a cost of Rs 240 crore.

The tender proposals have been sent for judicial review and after the approval, the officials are directed to invite tenders for the hospital building construction. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is arriving to Tirupati in April on an official visit for the inauguration of TATA Trust Cancer Hospital, Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advance Research (SVICCAR), will also lay the foundation stone for the children hospital building construction, he said.

TTD chief engineer Nageswara Rao, Estate Officer Mallikarjuna and other officials were present.