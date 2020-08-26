TTD Chairman inspects Divyakshetra site at Jammu

Tirupati: The Chairman of TTD Trust Board, Y V Subba Reddy on Wednesday inspected the location site at Jammu proposed for the construction of Sri Venkateswara Temple (Divya Kshetra).

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has come forward to allocate suitable land towards the construction of the Srivari temple, which was already approved by the TTD board.

The Chairman informed the local officials that a team of officials from the Engineering Department of TTD would soon visit the site and prepare a detailed report.

The Jammu District collector, Smt Sushma Chauhan, District Additional Development Commissioner Ramesh Chander, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shyam Singh, Assistant Commissioner-General Rakesh Dube, Mata Vaishnodevi temple CEO Ramesh Kumar and Additional CEO Vivek Varma accompanied the TTD Chairman during the site inspection.