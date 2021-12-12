TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy inspects ghat road works

Tirumala: TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy on Saturday inspected the ongoing restoration works in the Up ghat road which was severely damaged after a landslide in the ghat road leading to Tirumala hills.

He interacted with AFCON workers engaged in the restoration works and observed how wall concrete is being laid replacing the damaged portion of the road.

It may be recalled that following the heavy rains that lashed Tirumala and Tirupati in two spells in November, a major landslide took place on the second ghat road between 14 and 15th km severely damaging

the road, forcing the TTD to close it on December 1.

Experts including from IIT Delhi and also Kerala on the request of TTD inspected the damaged ghat road and gave reports on the restoration and the steps to be taken for safeguarding the ghat road to prevent such landslides in future.