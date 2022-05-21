TTD Goshala takes steps to increase milk output

Tirupati: Efforts are on to increase the milk production from present 800 litres to 4,000 litres from TTD's Gosamrakshanasala. There are many temples under the TTD : which require milk, ghee, curd and butter to perform various rituals. It is estimated that the demand for milk production would go up to 6,000 litres by 2025.

According to Goshala officials, about 600 high-yielding desi cows of seven different species have been added to the stock of cows. Speaking to The Hans India, the sources said it had become possible due to the efforts of former Executive Officer of the TTD Dr K S Jawahar Reddy. He inspected the goshala, made a thorough study of the requirement of milk and other products required by all the temples under the TTD and took necessary steps to augment milk production, they said.

The officials said the advantage they had was that apart from being known as a good administrator, Reddy has about 40 years of association with the temple city and understands the needs of the temples and various wings managed by the TTD. This helped in the TTD to go in for many changes. All the initiatives he took up particularly regarding the daily rituals including offering of prasadam were in tune with the principles of Sanatana Dharma. He laid special attention on promoting Gow Seva which has been a vital aspect of Hindu Dharma, they said.

Under 'Gudiko Gomatha programme', the officials said the TTD had so far donated 134 cows and calves to various temples in AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and New Delhi and also covered all the TTD temples in Tirupati, Tiruchanur and Srinivasamangapuram.

They said special reference needs to be made to Sri Venkateswara Sapta Gopradakshnina Mandir at Alipiri, the origin of the footpath and the ghat road to Tirumala. There are seven indigenous breeds of cows housed in Gosadan in the Mandir complex. Arrangements for Gow Tulabharam for the devotees to worship the cows as part of promotion of Go Aaradhana would go a long way in spurring the devotees for Gosamrakshna countrywide.