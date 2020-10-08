TTD JEO asks students, parents to make good use of education kits

Tirupati: TTD JEO (Medical and Education) Sada Bhargavi on Thursday said seven aided TTD schools will benefit from Jagananna's Vidya Kanuka Scheme. She was speaking at Sri Govindaraja Swami High School, where she launched the prestigious government's educational programme and also distributed kits to students and their parents.



The JEO said TTD will ensure measures that 1,600 students of the remaining three unaided schools run by the TTD will also get this benefit of the scheme under SV Vidyadana Trust of TTD. She said state government unique scheme would go a long way in achieving cent per cent results and also stalling the drops out from the schools, she maintained.

Contending that it was a memorable day in the 40 years of education history of TTD schools, the JEO said the programme was an extension of the set goals of TTD in the realm of education for parents of poor students. The JEO said the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has understood the difficulties of poor parents in spending on uniforms and other educational materials for their wards and promoted the scheme to set high standards in education.

The JEO said Vidyadanam was one of the most sacred and pious among all charities mentioned in Hindu Dharma and appealed to all students of TTD educational institutions to achieve high positions.

She further urged all students and their parents to make good use of the facilities and sops provided by the government and by TTD.

She directed the TTD officials to make note of the suggestions made by the parent committees to provide all necessary facilities in the schools.

Earlier TTD Educational Officer Dr R Ramana Prasad, Principal Krishnamurthy and parents committee Chair Person Saraswati also spoke on the occasion.