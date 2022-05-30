TTD made Lord's darshan difficult for common devotees

Tirupati: Telugu Yuvatha state general secretary A Ravi Naidu criticised TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy's comments asking the people not to come for Sri Vari darshan in view of heavy rush. Speaking to the media on Sunday, he asked the Chairman that how can he make such irresponsible comments.

"TTD has been giving top priority to VIPs and making Lord's darshan difficult for common devotees. During TDP government's regime even one lakh people used to have hassle-free darshan of the Lord in Tirumala. But this government has been hurting the sentiments of devotees," he alleged.

Ravi Naidu said the plight of devotees in Tirumala was pathetic. Parents who came with their kids have been facing severe hardships as even the food is not being supplied properly. During the previous government, milk was supplied for devotees. But this government has stopped that and taking away the donations given by the devotees for their activities. He warned of agitation if the TTD won't give priority to common devotees and reduce focus on VIPs.