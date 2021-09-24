TTD online special darshan tickets for October halted amid technical issue in website

Amid technical problems in the TTD website, the Rs. 300 darshan tickets that were supposed to be released online at 9 am this morning have stopped leaving thousands of devotees anguished.



Earlier, TTD had announced that tickets for Rs 300 would be issued at 9 am this morning. With this, thousands of devotees have opened the TTD website and are waiting for tickets. However, TTD officials said they were unable to issue tickets due to a technical problem and ticket booking will be available soon.



As a result, devotees who wanted to visit Lord Tirumala temple in October are disappointed. Earlier, according to a time slot, devotees could book tickets not only on the Govinda app but also on the TTD website. Meanwhile, the TTD has enacted new rules for devotees visiting the Tirumala temple. It said devotees visiting Tirumala must have a certificate of completion of two doses of the vaccine or bring a corona negative certificate three days in advance.



The TTD will be releasing Sarva darshan tokens online at a rate of 8,000 per day from tomorrow.