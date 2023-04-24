  • Menu
TTD opens another Annaprasadam counter near PAC1 at Tirumala

Srivari Sevaks distributing Annaprasadam to pilgrims at the newly set up counter at PAC1 at Tirumala on Sunday 
Srivari Sevaks distributing Annaprasadam to pilgrims at the newly set up counter at PAC1 at Tirumala on Sunday 

Highlights

The TTD on Sunday opened up one more Annaprasadam counter near PAC1 for the benefit of a multitude of devotees.

TIRUMALA: The TTD on Sunday opened up one more Annaprasadam counter near PAC1 for the benefit of a multitude of devotees.

Upon the instructions of TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy, another food counter has been opened. After performing pujas, the serving of Annaprasadam commenced for devotees.

Every day Annaprasadam will be served between 10:30 am and 3 pm and again from 6:30 pm and 9:30 pm. Besides this new counter, Annaprasadam is being served at MTVAC, old Anndanam Complex in PAC 4, PAC2, CRO and Rambhagicha food centres also in Tirumala for the sake of common devotees who throng in large numbers. Dy EO Harindranath, health officer Sridevi, catering special officer Shastry and others were also present.

