TTD opens another Annaprasadam counter near PAC1 at Tirumala

TIRUMALA: The TTD on Sunday opened up one more Annaprasadam counter near PAC1 for the benefit of a multitude of devotees.

Upon the instructions of TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy, another food counter has been opened. After performing pujas, the serving of Annaprasadam commenced for devotees.

Every day Annaprasadam will be served between 10:30 am and 3 pm and again from 6:30 pm and 9:30 pm. Besides this new counter, Annaprasadam is being served at MTVAC, old Anndanam Complex in PAC 4, PAC2, CRO and Rambhagicha food centres also in Tirumala for the sake of common devotees who throng in large numbers. Dy EO Harindranath, health officer Sridevi, catering special officer Shastry and others were also present.