TTD rolls out 15 Panchgavya products

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday launched the sale of 15 Panchagavya products.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy along with Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy at a function held at DPW stores, where the production unit is located, formally inaugurated the sale of Panchagavya products. Speaking on the occasion, the TTD Chairman said to begin with 15 products of Panchagavya branded as 'Namami Govinda' were made available to devotees at affordable price as part of promoting Go puja (worship) and public health.

TTD in collaboration with the technical support of Coimbatore-based Ashirwad Ayurveda Pharmacy brought out the products, he said adding that all the required raw materials for Panchagavya products are being sourced from TTD Goshalas, Tirupati. Buoyed with the overwhelming response from the devotees to the incense sticks (Agarbathis) produced by TTD with used flowers in its temples, the TTD ventured into the promotion of cow-based Panchagavya products as per the TTD Trust Board decision, he said and informed that soon the Agabathis productions would be doubled to cope with the huge demand. EO Jawahar Reddy highlighted the TTD's various initiatives like use of Desi cow products and cow-based organic products for various rituals and also for offering Naivedyam to the deity to promote cow-based products in TTD in a big way.

In the coming days, he said TTD proposed to develop 2 modernised Go Shalas in each district of the two Telugu states and to train youth in Panchagavya products production. Earlier, Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and TTD Board member Pokala Ashok spoke about TTD's long range programmes and its agenda of Gosamrakshana and other activities. Ashirwad Pharmacy Managing Director Dr Ram Kumar said plans were afoot to increase the range of products soon. A MoU for providing cashless treatment to TTD employees at 15 prominent hospitals in the country, was signed in the meeting and also the inauguration of the sale of Dry Flower Technology based products including decorative articles.

TTD has created a Health Fund (Arogya Nidhi) with a capital of Rs 25 crore to facilitate the cashless treatment to its employees at 15 super specialty hospitals in the country. Marking the occasion, healthcards were distributed to select employees. Mayor Dr Shirisha, Veterinary University Vice-Chancellor Dr Padmanabha Reddy, Dr YSR Horticultural University VC Dr T Janakiram and TTD officials were present.