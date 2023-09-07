TTD to celebrate Janmashtami today

Tirumala: TTD has made elaborate arrangements for celebrations of Sri Krishna Janmashtami fete to be held on September 7 and 8.

Similarly, Panchabhisekam will be performed to the Kaliyamardana statue of Sri Krishna at Gogarbham Dam in the morning of September 7 followed by Prasadam distribution. On September 8, Utlotsavam fete will be conducted along four Mada streets with Sri Malayappaswami, Sri Krishna Swami procession on separate Tiruchis. The divine event would attract large number of young pilgrims and devotees.

In view of the day-long festivities, the TTD has cancelled Arjita Sevas of Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara sevas on September 8.