Just In
TTD to conduct Ramakrishna Teertha Mukkoti on Feb 12
Tirumala: TTD will be organising the annual fete of Sri Ramakrishna Teertha Mukkoti with great pomp and splendour on February 12, Wednesday, at Tirumala.
According to mythology, there are 3.5 crore holy teertams in Seshachalam. However, among these holy places, the seven holy places located in the Saptagiri are the most famous. Of these, Swami Pushkarini Theertham, Kumaradhara Theertham, Tumburu Theertham, Sri Ramakrishna Theertham, Akashaganga Theertham, Papavinasana Theertham, and Pandava Theertham are the popular. It is believed that by bathing in these places, devotees can become extremely pure and attain bliss.
Sri Ramakrishna Teertha Mukkoti is traditionally held every year in the month of Makara. This holy Teertha is located six miles away from the Srivari temple. This festival is celebrated by the temple priests on the full moon day of the Pushyami star.
According to the Skanda Purana, Sri Ramakrishna, the great sage, performed penance on Venkatadri and created this Teertha for himself to bathe in. Living on the banks of this Teertha, taking a bath and he is known for performing severe penance.
On this day of Ramakrishna Teertha Mukkoti, the temple priests carry flowers, fruits, and offerings of the Lord through the streets of the temple with auspicious instruments and perform special pujas and offerings to the idols of Sri Ramachandra Murthy and Sri Krishna enshrined in the Sri Ramakrishna Teertha.