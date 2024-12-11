TTD to make more laddus to meet growing demand

Tirupati: The Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board has approved a significant expansion in the production of Srivari Laddus to meet the growing demand from the increasing number of pilgrims. To achieve this, 84 additional Potu workers will be engaged on an outsourcing basis, ensuring smooth operations at the Old Boondhi Potu in Tirumala.

Currently, TTD produces approximately 3.5 lakh small laddus, 6,000 big laddus and 3,500 vadas each day. However, these numbers have fallen short due to the steady rise in pilgrims visiting the temple. To address this, the production will be increased by 50,000 small laddus, 4,000 big laddus, and 3,500 vadas daily. The additional workforce will consist of 74 Vaishnava Potu workers and 10 non-Vaishnava workers, ensuring efficiency in the preparation of the sacred prasadam.

The financial sanction for this initiative is Rs1.41 crore, which will cover the wages of the new recruits from December 2024 to March 2025. A committee of senior officials conducted a detailed cost assessment and determined that the expanded operations would remain financially viable. The daily income from the sale of prasadam is estimated at Rs11.16 crore, while the expenses, including wages and operational costs, are projected to be Rs.8.07 crore, leaving a surplus of Rs.3.1 crore.In a move to ensure fairness and maintain morale, the TTD Board has committed to providing the newly hired Potu workers with ID cards, darshan passes, medical benefits and bus passes, similar to the existing workforce. This effort highlights the importance of worker welfare in sustaining the quality and sanctity of the prasadam.

Since 2006, the outsourcing Potu workforce has gradually increased to 616 workers which includes 415 Vaishnavas and 201 non-Vaishnavas. Despite these efforts, the rising number of devotees has made additional manpower essential to meet production demands. The increased production will also support prasadam distribution beyond Tirumala, reaching TTD information centres in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and various temples across the country. Laddus are being sent to TTD temples located at Tirupati and all over India for sale to the pilgrims.