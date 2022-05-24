TTD to release online quota of Arjitha Seva tickets today

Tirumala: The TTD will release the August month quota of Arjitha Seva tickets for advance booking online, at 9 am on Tuesday. The Arjitha Sevas include Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva. Registration for allotment of the daily predawn Arjitha Seva tickets including Suprabhatham, Thomala and Archana for August month will be from 3 pm on May 24 to 3 pm on May 25.

After registration, the tickets for the three sevas will be allotted through electronic dip system on May 26. Registration for Astadalam Seva for the month of July 2022 and August 2022 will be from 3 pm on May 24 to 3 pm on May 26. The DIP results will be displayed at 6 pm on May 26. The online Seva (Virtual participation) and related darshan quota for Kalyanothsavam, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Unjal Seva and Sahasra Deepalankara Sevas for the months of July and August will also be available for booking by 9 am on May 25, according to a release from TTD here on Monday.