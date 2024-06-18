TTD to release online ticket quota for Sept today

Tirumala: TTD is all set to release the online quota of darshan, accommodation and Srivari seva voluntary service for the month of September.

Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets electronic dip registration will be available from 10 am on June 18 till 10 am on June 20.

Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets viz Kalyanam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and SD Seva will be available from 10 am on June 21 while virtual seva tickets on the same day at 3 pm.

Tirumala Angapradakshinam tokens will be available from June 22 at 10 am.

Darshan and Accommodation quota to the SRIVANI Trust donors will be available on June 22 at 11 am.

Senior Citizens/Physically Challenged quota will be available from 3 pm on June 22.

The Special Entry Darshan (Rs 300) tickets will be available on June 24 at 10 am.

Tirumala and Tirupati accommodation quota will be available from 3 pm on September 24.

The Srivari Seva voluntary service general quota for Tirumala and Tirupati will be released at 11 am while Navaneeta Seva at 12 noon and Parakamani Seva at 1 pm on June 27.

For booking, log onto TTD Official web site only: ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in